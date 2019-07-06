Baxter Intl (BAX) Market Value Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Has Raised Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Holding by $19.35 Million as Stock Price Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 987,983 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,042 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares to 59,083 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,536 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Mason Jeanne K sold $2.68M.