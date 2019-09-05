Baxter Intl (BAX) Market Valuation Rose While Daiwa Securities Group Lifted Its Stake; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake Increased by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 15.97M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BLN TO $19.0 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl (BAX) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 24,699 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 20,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 1.66M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 1.8% or 153,791 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Olstein Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 42,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited has 10,297 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Limited Company owns 9,050 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 927,049 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Shelton holds 0.61% or 12,618 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag accumulated 12,684 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 6,684 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 83,928 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Llc reported 2,766 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,464 shares to 6,146 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group (NYSE:CBG) by 12,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,776 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).