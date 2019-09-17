Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding Held by Veritas Asset Management Llp; Halliburton Company (HAL) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Upped Holding by $550,000

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 7.89M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645.91M, up from 7.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 999,083 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.09 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 10.53M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Ltd Adr Sponsored (B (NYSE:RIO) by 117,000 shares to 351,000 shares, valued at $21.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Incco (NYSE:HIG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,500 shares, and cut its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc Cl A (NYSE:WDR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Investment Management Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 9,076 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 458,355 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Dodge Cox invested 0.56% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fiduciary Trust Company invested in 0.03% or 46,855 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 915,259 shares. City Holdings Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1,180 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,188 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 7,490 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.12% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Whittier Trust Company reported 3,060 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.