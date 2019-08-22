Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding Has Increased by Pura Vida Investments Llc; As Northern Tr (NTRS) Stock Price Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $807,750

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $87.49. About 1.01 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 8,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 78,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 767,837 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 24/04/2018 – Northern Trust Reinforces Strategic Commitment to the Middle East Region with Three Key Senior Appointments; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 26/04/2018 – Northern Trust to Utilize Direct Clearing for Canadian Derivatives; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 258,596 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 45,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,613 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XENT).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 15,915 shares to 28,810 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 71,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,094 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

