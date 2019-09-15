Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Stake by $1.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Increased Stake by $7.23 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 430,021 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.22 million, down from 442,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 1.58M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.87 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 38,714 shares to 109,445 shares, valued at $21.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 58,074 shares. Fincl Architects invested in 150 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,669 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 477,876 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Benedict Advsrs Inc stated it has 6,524 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 2,014 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 620,636 were accumulated by Martingale Asset L P. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 21,062 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Rampart Invest Communications Ltd owns 8,866 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,499 shares. Burke & Herbert Bankshares & accumulated 0.28% or 3,831 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.29% stake. Pennsylvania Trust invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge Cox invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iowa Bancorp reported 0.71% stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 3,531 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 0.68% or 12,312 shares. 19,399 are held by Benin Mgmt. Weiss Multi stated it has 232,937 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 3,225 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca stated it has 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 1.55% or 17,959 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 59,603 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt reported 44,567 shares. Twin Tree LP invested in 25,611 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sabal Trust stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Florida-based Aviance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

