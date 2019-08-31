Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Nuance Investments Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Echo Street Capital Management Trimmed American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Position by $2.81 Million as Shares Declined

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 113,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 301,847 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54M, down from 415,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.00M shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 59,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 214,829 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 274,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 578,740 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $426.07M for 26.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 411,882 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $83.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 14,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Legacy Private Tru owns 9,595 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 990,540 shares. Profund Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Llc owns 0.32% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 8,971 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Madison Investment Hldgs Inc holds 264,605 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 0.13% or 455,739 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,684 shares. Massachusetts-based Athena Advsrs Llc has invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Nadler Finance Gp Inc reported 4,041 shares. 20,840 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $62.71 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

