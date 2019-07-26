Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Nuance Investments Lowered Holding by $9.22 Million as Stock Rose; As Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Stock Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Increased by $3.10 Million Its Holding

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 113,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,847 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54 million, down from 415,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 1.27M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 959.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 35,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,863 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 3,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.61. About 978,047 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,549 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 0.07% or 3,181 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.38 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 8,800 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 12,830 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 3,464 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,515 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank has 25,993 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs reported 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 155,488 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors reported 2,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 3,290 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated owns 27,874 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,195 shares to 14,231 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 89,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,025 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Uber files to IPO on the NYSE – CNBC” on April 11, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1 Year After Marchionneâ€™s Passing, Stronger Than Ever – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Philip Morris Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Philip Morris Serious About Quitting Cigarettes? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli And Invest Advisers Incorporated holds 2,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A stated it has 12,559 shares. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20.57 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 863,071 shares. Fagan Assocs has invested 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Court Place Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.66% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.07% or 990,540 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&R Cap stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Natixis Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,554 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd stated it has 488,603 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 703,591 are owned by Argent Management Limited Liability Company. Birmingham Capital Management Al, a Alabama-based fund reported 18,212 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.80 million activity. Another trade for 1,638 shares valued at $120,803 was sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T.