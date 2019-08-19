Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Twitter (TWTR) Holding by $362,240 as Stock Value Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 87,623 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 11,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 469,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, down from 480,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 1.12M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 138,929 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital reported 231,220 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 36,000 are held by Kj Harrison & Partners. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 184,508 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 200,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 240,074 were reported by J Goldman And Limited Partnership. Piedmont Invest owns 63,625 shares. Community National Bank Na owns 22 shares. 88,676 were reported by Farmers Tru Com. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.04% or 4.72M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 38,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 1.17M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 103.08 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 9,597 shares to 15,708 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 35,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

