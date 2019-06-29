Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $21.24 Million; Nike (NKE) Position Held by Oakmont Partners Llc

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 80.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 262,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,870 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 327,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.9. About 5.10M shares traded or 94.85% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 9,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,341 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 16,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 12.44 million shares traded or 89.51% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video)

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $61.86 million activity. PARKER MARK G had sold 150,000 shares worth $11.70 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 20.94M shares. First Republic Inv has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oppenheimer & Communications invested in 55,940 shares. 40,231 were reported by Kings Point Capital Management. Selway Asset Mngmt has 0.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,600 shares. Markel has 366,000 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 12,412 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.72% or 17,648 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.38% or 274,861 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.95% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hightower Lta stated it has 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sns Fincl Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fdx Advsr has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wade G W And has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Violich Management Inc reported 2.46% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,025 shares to 3,544 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 41,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,002 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nike partners with Netflix and â€˜Stranger Thingsâ€™ to bring back nostalgic 80s shoes and show inspired clothing – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nike (NKE) Earnings Remain Strong Driven By Footwear – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Nike, Boeing and iQiyi – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Impressive Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24 million for 25.28 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Rech reported 54 shares. Stillwater Invest Management Limited Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 19,542 shares. Field And Main National Bank holds 0.29% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 3,800 shares. South State Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 10,615 shares. Moreover, Haverford Financial has 2.34% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 80,358 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 16.26M shares stake. Wms has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Schroder Invest Management Group invested in 2.59M shares or 0.34% of the stock. 86,543 were reported by Brown Advisory. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested 0.15% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 301,847 are owned by Nuance Investments Ltd Liability Co. 205,079 were reported by D E Shaw And Company. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc holds 240 shares. Fil stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. Another trade for 37,274 shares valued at $2.68 million was sold by Mason Jeanne K.