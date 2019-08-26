Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Capital Planning Advisors Increased Holding; Bank Of The West Cut Its Textron (TXT) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $85.61. About 506,527 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 13,741 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 22,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 299,228 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Interaction of Systems and Structures; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO DONNELLY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,932 shares to 12,125 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.91M for 12.58 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers has 0.07% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 400 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt has 31,485 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Limited has 0.13% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 238,499 shares. Jefferies Ltd reported 109,123 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 209,399 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 491 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc has invested 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 3,964 are owned by Bokf Na. Kentucky Retirement reported 10,260 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,905 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 289 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited reported 31,900 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Group holds 78,867 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 89,971 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Network Lc reported 1,453 shares stake.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares to 9,610 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

