Baxter Interntl (BAX) Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Boosted Position; As Progressive Corp. (PGR) Share Price Rose, Westwood Management Has Lifted Its Position by $10.12 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 140,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 1.82M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Baxter Interntl Inc (BAX) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 4,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 50,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 45,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Baxter Interntl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.38M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,200 shares to 87,400 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 184,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

