Baxter International Inc. (BAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International Inc. 87 2.42 509.56M 2.52 33.36 Hologic Inc. 50 2.51 266.13M -0.11 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International Inc. 585,633,835.19% 19.4% 9.9% Hologic Inc. 537,093,844.60% -0.4% -0.2%

Baxter International Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hologic Inc. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baxter International Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Hologic Inc. has 1.4 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Baxter International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hologic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Baxter International Inc.’s upside potential is 2.12% at a $87.75 average price target. Competitively Hologic Inc. has a consensus price target of $50, with potential upside of 0.79%. The information presented earlier suggests that Baxter International Inc. looks more robust than Hologic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Roughly 87.2% of Baxter International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Hologic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Baxter International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.2% are Hologic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year Baxter International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hologic Inc.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.