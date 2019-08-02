Baxter International Inc. (BAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International Inc. 77 3.90 N/A 2.52 33.36 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Baxter International Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Baxter International Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 19.4% 9.9% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6%

Volatility and Risk

Baxter International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s 187.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baxter International Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc. has 2.9 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baxter International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Baxter International Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.48% for Baxter International Inc. with consensus target price of $86.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Baxter International Inc. shares and 8.5% of Akers Biosciences Inc. shares. Baxter International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83%

For the past year Baxter International Inc. has 27.58% stronger performance while Akers Biosciences Inc. has -62.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Baxter International Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.