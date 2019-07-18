Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Touches $83.00 High on Jul, 18; Apg Asset Management Nv Upped By $26.21 Million Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Position

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) stake by 58.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 1.14 million shares as Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)’s stock declined 3.82%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 3.09 million shares with $72.87 million value, up from 1.95 million last quarter. Juniper Networks Inc now has $9.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 512,135 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report

The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) reached all time high today, Jul, 18 and still has $88.81 target or 7.00% above today’s $83.00 share price. This indicates more upside for the $42.34B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $88.81 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.96B more. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 1.84 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”.

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 3,200 shares to 132,673 valued at $20.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 23,183 shares and now owns 119,774 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $638,552 activity. rahim rami had sold 10,700 shares worth $279,027 on Tuesday, February 5. 7,000 shares were sold by Miller Kenneth Bradley, worth $182,000. Koley Bikash also sold $177,525 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 57,090 shares. 479,863 are owned by Putnam Limited Company. Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 520,941 shares. 56,712 are held by Numerixs Technologies Inc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Quantitative Management Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 14,700 shares. Motco holds 0% or 741 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,303 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 167,300 shares. 3.30 million were reported by Fairpointe Cap Limited Company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.06% or 119,454 shares. Hbk Investments L P, Texas-based fund reported 109,428 shares. Artemis Investment Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.28 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt has 8,512 shares.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $42.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 28.31 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24 million for 25.62 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.80 million activity. Mason Jeanne K had sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68 million on Thursday, January 31. The insider STALLKAMP THOMAS T sold $223,090.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. Piper Jaffray maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, February 1 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Limited Liability holds 2,723 shares. Paloma Prtnrs reported 98,259 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 23,102 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 2.17 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Guardian Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 16,526 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 27,867 shares. First Financial In accumulated 1,875 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 833,784 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 241,226 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 18,104 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has 532,333 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, City has 0.47% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 0.71% or 6.85M shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.06% or 9,263 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 658 shares.