Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Reaches $89.19 52-Week High; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Icu Medical (ICUI) Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) stake by 17.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 1,777 shares as Icu Medical Inc (ICUI)’s stock rose 12.83%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 8,447 shares with $2.02M value, down from 10,224 last quarter. Icu Medical Inc now has $3.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $159.65. About 42,056 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC

The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) hit a new 52-week high and has $96.33 target or 8.00% above today’s $89.19 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $45.54B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $96.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.64B more. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 850,159 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.00M for 26.26 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Outfront Media Inc stake by 42,982 shares to 314,316 valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Louisiana (NYSE:LPX) stake by 98,023 shares and now owns 695,287 shares. Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was raised too.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At ICU Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICUI) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: ICU Medical – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AVDR,GKOS,PTLA,ICUI – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 120 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.3% or 3,171 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Kennedy owns 62,390 shares. Globeflex LP invested 0.45% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 0.85% or 11,740 shares. The Missouri-based Scout Invs has invested 0.16% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 125 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,118 shares. Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 17,049 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,646 shares.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brookmont Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Allstate owns 50,016 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 299,594 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 4,405 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Lvm Capital Ltd Mi has 0.1% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 1.94 million shares. Wade G W And invested in 0.04% or 4,854 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,157 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 1.90M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 414,400 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0.06% or 116,154 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 2,005 shares. Natixis owns 762,058 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 2,723 are owned by Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is -1.61% below currents $89.19 stock price. Baxter International had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse.