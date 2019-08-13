Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Reaches $87.49 After 5.00% Up Move; Last Week Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Global Eagle had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, June 13 by Northland. See Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) latest ratings:

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $68,400 activity. Shares for $57,500 were bought by LEDDY JEFFREY A. Marks Joshua bought $10,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.19 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Connectivity and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.79% below currents $87.49 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $89 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 26.04 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $44.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 29.28 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.