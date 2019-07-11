Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Reaches $81.91 52-Week High; Last Week The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Analysts

The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) hit a new 52-week high and has $86.82 target or 6.00% above today’s $81.91 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $41.79B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $86.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.51 billion more. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 605,181 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio

Among 5 analysts covering The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of TD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Scotia Capital. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by National Bank Canada. See The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $83 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $75 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BAX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $89 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. $120,803 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T. $2.68M worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by Mason Jeanne K.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $41.79 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 27.94 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24 million for 25.28 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Va holds 0.1% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Ltd Llc owns 50,036 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 19,913 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 917,487 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 244,142 are owned by Westpac. Lvm Limited Mi accumulated 0.1% or 5,442 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks invested in 0.47% or 321,878 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,891 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Raymond James Ser Incorporated holds 0.03% or 99,555 shares in its portfolio. 110,372 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 131,080 were accumulated by Twin Capital Mngmt Inc. Moors Cabot has invested 0.56% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Addison Capital has 1.37% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trump to reboot U.S. kidney care via executive order – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Baxter Supports Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative and Plans Significant U.S. Investment to Help Drive Implementation – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking services and products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $140.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: Canadian Retail, U.S. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.