Baxter International Inc. (BAX) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Comparison side by side

Both Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International Inc. 76 3.83 N/A 2.55 29.76 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.19 N/A 0.04 454.42

Table 1 demonstrates Baxter International Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AngioDynamics Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Baxter International Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Baxter International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than AngioDynamics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 9.7% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Baxter International Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AngioDynamics Inc.’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Baxter International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AngioDynamics Inc. are 2.7 and 1.7 respectively. AngioDynamics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Baxter International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Baxter International Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Baxter International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.99% and an $84.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Baxter International Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Baxter International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baxter International Inc. -0.98% -4.61% 4.5% 19.63% 6.66% 15.38% AngioDynamics Inc. -2.83% -13.88% -15.23% -8.61% -0.56% -2.93%

For the past year Baxter International Inc. had bullish trend while AngioDynamics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Baxter International Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors AngioDynamics Inc.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.