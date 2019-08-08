Baxter International (BAX) to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019; Utstarcom Holdings – Ordinary Shares (UTSI) SI Increased By 3.9%

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) is expected to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:BAX) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Baxter International Inc’s current price of $83.82 translates into 0.26% yield. Baxter International Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 1.60 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE

Utstarcom Holdings Corp – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UTSI) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. UTSI’s SI was 24,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 23,100 shares previously. With 19,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Utstarcom Holdings Corp – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s short sellers to cover UTSI’s short positions. The SI to Utstarcom Holdings Corp – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.12%. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 68,084 shares traded or 311.14% up from the average. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) has declined 23.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical UTSI News: 17/04/2018 – UTStarcom Files 2017 Form 20-F; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – WAS CONTRACTED TO HELP BUILD OUT CLASS 5 NEXT GENERATION NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE WITHIN NEW NETWORK FOR BSNL; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO FORM JV WITH ZHEJIANG-BASED DEVELOPER & MANUFACTURER OF REFRIGERATORS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q Rev $22.6M; 08/03/2018 UTStarcom Wins Major Project in India; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom Sees 2Q Rev $23M-$28M; 19/04/2018 – UTStarcom Announces SRv6 Router Product Line; 08/03/2018 – UTStarcom to Pursue Emerging Smart Appliance Market in JV with Leading Appliance Maker; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – ANNOUNCED PROJECT WIN IN INDIA WITH BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – UTStarcom 4Q Loss/Shr 10c

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9500 target in Friday, July 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants holds 0.28% or 52,067 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 10,127 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.21 million shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 6,000 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 5,631 shares. Old Point Trust Finance Services N A accumulated 32,432 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 10,047 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,194 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0.29% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 42,344 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested in 5,350 shares. 65,025 were reported by Gotham Asset Llc. White Pine Cap Lc reported 5,200 shares. Tekla Capital Limited Company accumulated 137,668 shares. Madison Holding Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 264,605 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 314 shares.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company has market cap of $42.80 billion. The firm operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific divisions. It has a 28.05 P/E ratio. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure well-known provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company has market cap of $103.29 million. The firm offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It has a 96.67 P/E ratio. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading.