Baxter International (BAX) to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019; Horizon Investments Lifted Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position By $559,900

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) is expected to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:BAX) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Baxter International Inc's current price of $87.31 translates into 0.25% yield. Baxter International Inc's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.31. About 1.32 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 25.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 5,090 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 24,838 shares with $2.76M value, up from 19,748 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $244.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company has market cap of $44.75 billion. The firm operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific divisions. It has a 29.22 P/E ratio. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company holds 6,150 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 11,486 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 19,294 shares. Pnc Financial Group reported 0.13% stake. Cibc World reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). City accumulated 20,450 shares. Covington Capital, a California-based fund reported 5,807 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 30 shares. Tocqueville Asset L P reported 6,014 shares stake. 5,421 are owned by Fulton Bankshares Na. Meeder Asset invested in 43,790 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 5,350 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Axa has invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dnb Asset As stated it has 54,565 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.58% below currents $87.31 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) stake by 15,968 shares to 1,555 valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Torchmark Corp Com (NYSE:TMK) stake by 26,512 shares and now owns 2,636 shares. Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd (SHV) was reduced too.

