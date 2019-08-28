Baxter International (BAX) to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019; General American Investors Co (GAM) Sentiment Is 1.17

General American Investors Co Inc (GAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 28 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 24 cut down and sold equity positions in General American Investors Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.66 million shares, down from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding General American Investors Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 12.

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) is expected to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:BAX) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Baxter International Inc’s current price of $86.39 translates into 0.25% yield. Baxter International Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 1.77M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 0.47% above currents $86.39 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. Piper Jaffray maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $90 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Inv Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,970 shares. Gam Ag holds 12,684 shares. Paragon Limited accumulated 0.17% or 3,361 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 4,515 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 50,036 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 1.32% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.3% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Garde Inc stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Inc Ne holds 0.14% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited has 0.16% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hartford Invest Mngmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.07% or 3.02 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 9,477 shares. Cwm Limited Co reported 1,591 shares stake.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company has market cap of $44.11 billion. The firm operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific divisions. It has a 28.91 P/E ratio. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 11.08% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. for 711,838 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 290,602 shares or 4.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 2.05% invested in the company for 168,054 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 1.37% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 646,822 shares.

