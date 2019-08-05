Baxter International (BAX) to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019; CTD HOLDINGS (CTDH) Shorts Raised By 23.34%

CTD HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CTDH) had an increase of 23.34% in short interest. CTDH’s SI was 100,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.34% from 81,400 shares previously. With 6,400 avg volume, 16 days are for CTD HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s short sellers to cover CTDH’s short positions. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.24. About 193,000 shares traded or 562.91% up from the average. CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) is expected to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:BAX) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Baxter International Inc’s current price of $84.70 translates into 0.26% yield. Baxter International Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.57 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 0.26% or 131,935 shares. Magnetar Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 97,000 shares. Argyle Inc has invested 1.63% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Trillium Asset Ltd has 0.42% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 150,995 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 2.96% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 3,291 are owned by Brookstone Capital Mgmt. Third Point Limited Liability Corp has 28.00M shares for 25.31% of their portfolio. American Intl Incorporated holds 206,463 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co reported 0.64% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.21% or 11,920 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp reported 1.71% stake. Nomura Holdings invested in 9,500 shares. Shine Investment Advisory invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0.28% or 52,067 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BAX in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, June 20.

