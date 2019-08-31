Baxter International (BAX) Stock Value Rose While Arizona State Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding by $930,366; Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Stake in Ptc (PTC) by $5.26 Million as Market Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07 million, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 492,842 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 11,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 173,240 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09M, down from 184,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.00 million shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 21,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Ltd accumulated 96,492 shares. Sit Associates invested in 60,220 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 24,199 shares. Hanseatic Service accumulated 10,865 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc has 1.33% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 33,751 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company owns 13,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Palestra Cap Management Llc holds 2.37% or 785,285 shares. Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.43% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 2.59 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Qs has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1,100 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 68,995 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 61,332 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,500 shares to 207,010 shares, valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 469,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $38.01 million for 49.60 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.26% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.16% or 20,840 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 314 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has 364 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.11% or 70,747 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance has invested 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Guardian Life Of America reported 1,375 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 666,507 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York invested in 163,250 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 11,920 shares. Haverford Financial Services accumulated 2.34% or 80,358 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 36,511 shares.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $426.07 million for 26.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,356 shares to 132,937 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 118,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).