Baxter International (BAX) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Raised Position by $324,891; As Visa Class A (V) Market Value Rose, Private Asset Management Has Lowered by $352,872 Its Stake

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 4,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 9,836 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, up from 5,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 1.68 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 2,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 119,245 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63M, down from 121,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 9.44 million shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.15 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

