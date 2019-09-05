Baxter International (BAX) Shareholder Colony Group Lifted Holding by $1.02 Million; Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 12,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 187,688 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, up from 175,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 1.23 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 19.70M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management holds 39,610 shares. Rock Point Lc invested in 8,283 shares. Moreover, Summit Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,800 shares. Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 92,111 shares. Azimuth Limited Liability invested in 1.86% or 235,622 shares. Agf Investments invested in 0.55% or 412,281 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 1.68% or 23.90M shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Limited Com reported 7.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn reported 2.7% stake. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 46,864 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Westover Limited Liability Corp has 6,755 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 677 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 3.4% stake. First Eagle Inv Mngmt Lc holds 5.41M shares. Laffer reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co has 58,326 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Conning holds 11,996 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Penn Capital Mgmt holds 0.17% or 7,152 shares. 126,088 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mgmt. Sit Inv Assocs accumulated 0.35% or 134,900 shares. Inc stated it has 206,463 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 3,649 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 6,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connors Investor reported 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 951 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks holds 321,878 shares. 2,648 are owned by Barr E S And.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) by 12,486 shares to 46,175 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Jpn Idx (AAXJ) by 22,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Currency Hedge Msci.