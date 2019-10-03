Baxter International (BAX) Shareholder Bp Plc Lifted Its Stake by $1.46 Million as Share Value Rose; Horizon Investment Services Boosted Position in Cdw (CDW) by $1.69 Million

Bp Plc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 169,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84M, up from 151,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 174,414 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $120.43. About 49,975 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc Class A (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,232 shares to 83,065 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,881 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings.

