Baxter International (BAX) Market Value Rose While Smith Asset Management Group LP Trimmed by $3.05 Million Its Position; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake Has Upped by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 193,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.20M, up from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 134,237 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 37,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 411,578 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.69M, down from 449,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 520,346 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5,370 shares to 11,350 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Cp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney holds 14,404 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Choate has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cap Mngmt Va reported 4,358 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 6,014 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl, a New York-based fund reported 3,732 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,905 shares. Franklin Incorporated invested in 787,723 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maverick Capital accumulated 88,670 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 23.57 million shares. Moreover, First LP has 0.15% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 5,815 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha invested 0.45% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bbt Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.51% or 5,348 shares.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 404,955 shares to 973,462 shares, valued at $35.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 2.99M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.99M shares, and cut its stake in Kimbell Rty Partners Lp.