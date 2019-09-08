Baxter International (BAX) Market Valuation Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lifted Holding; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Its Position

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 76.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 51,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 119,228 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, up from 67,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 2.87M shares traded or 31.36% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 23,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,641 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 28,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price invested in 100,875 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc invested in 1.22M shares. 13,257 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. Independent has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc holds 0.58% or 202,748 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Lc has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jefferies Group Ltd holds 32,411 shares. 5,071 are owned by Lee Danner Bass. Bessemer Secs Lc has 0.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,355 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,407 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 432,948 shares. Legacy Private, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,676 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) reported 310,165 shares stake. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 128,656 shares. Fort Point Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,516 shares to 37,193 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

