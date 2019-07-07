Baxter International (BAX) Holder Tekla Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.91 Million as Valuation Rose; As V F (VFC) Share Value Rose, Engineers Gate Manager LP Lifted Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 231.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,800 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 911,776 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R)

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 23,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 161,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 1.20M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 119,228 are held by Cannell Peter B. 5,950 are held by Capital Mngmt Associate New York. 4,662 are held by Btim Corp. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 9,705 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd stated it has 98,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Retail Bank reported 3,459 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinnacle has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Company Of Virginia Va reported 3,740 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 3,600 shares. Moreover, House Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wade G W And accumulated 0.04% or 4,854 shares. Garde reported 2,500 shares stake. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 414,400 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 85,078 shares to 738,044 shares, valued at $35.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 189,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc..

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24M for 25.31 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. $223,090 worth of stock was sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Private Advisor Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,325 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Lc holds 0.32% or 33,115 shares. 4,212 are owned by Holt Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.12% or 14,183 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cypress Capital Gru holds 0.13% or 7,158 shares. Enterprise Finance Svcs reported 3,752 shares. 39,066 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus. Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 3,474 shares stake. Sageworth holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 949,152 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. 79,905 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.7% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 18,091 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 36,236 shares to 111,714 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 35,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,900 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. $1.04M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN. MEAGHER LAURA C sold 8,894 shares worth $759,462.