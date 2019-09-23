Baxter International (BAX) Holder Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Holding in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) Has Raised as Share Value Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 1116.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 718 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.28. About 444,642 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 7,111 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 11,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 640,473 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86M for 25.89 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

