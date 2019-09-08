Baxter International (BAX) Holder Argent Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $9.50 Million; Praesidium Investment Management Company Upped Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $2.99 Million as Stock Price Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 117,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 703,591 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, down from 820,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 2.87 million shares traded or 31.36% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 625,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.29M, up from 613,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Ny has 1.61% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 66,323 shares. Archon Prns Ltd Company reported 22,100 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tributary Cap Management Limited accumulated 15,000 shares. Sarasin Prns Llp invested in 397,627 shares. Advisory, Illinois-based fund reported 4,838 shares. Cls Investments Limited Com reported 246 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 2,477 shares. Tiger Ltd Liability reported 1.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1.01M were reported by Putnam Ltd Liability. Captrust Advsr reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc has 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 249,808 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company reported 1,115 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,982 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35,853 shares to 123,007 shares, valued at $29.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 188,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $429.07M for 26.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.