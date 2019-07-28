Baxter Bros Upped Its Holding in Boeing (BA) by $2.97 Million; Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) Holder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Raised Its Holding by $301,872 as Market Value Declined

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) by 127.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 18,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,650 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, up from 14,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 142,068 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 8.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares to 87,777 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arris Int’l Ltd F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers. Bath Savings has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc, Washington-based fund reported 10,937 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru invested in 0.29% or 2,279 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Punch Associate accumulated 24,549 shares. Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prtn LP has 1,300 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1,445 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department invested in 5,080 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Farmers Trust Company holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,019 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 4.26M shares. M&R Cap Mngmt stated it has 19,633 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,696 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 3,487 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $170,500 worth of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares were bought by Durkin Thomas. 5,000 shares were bought by Sigman Brian C., worth $85,250 on Monday, February 11.