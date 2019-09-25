Baxter Bros Upped Fedex (FDX) Holding; CLIC TECHNOLOGY (CLCI) Shorts Up By 526.09%

CLIC TECHNOLOGY INC (OTCMKTS:CLCI) had an increase of 526.09% in short interest. CLCI’s SI was 14,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 526.09% from 2,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc increased Fedex (FDX) stake by 8.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baxter Bros Inc acquired 1,862 shares as Fedex (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Baxter Bros Inc holds 22,857 shares with $3.75M value, up from 20,995 last quarter. Fedex now has $37.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $143.25. About 5.59M shares traded or 112.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman

CLIC Technology, Inc., a fintech company, develops, integrates, and markets blockchain services and products. The company has market cap of $26.07 million. The firm focuses on the facilitation of digital asset management, including processing e-commerce and financial industry payments in various countries and payment platforms. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product is ClicPay, a proprietary payment gateway platform for merchants that will allow clients to use crypto currency to make purchases on-line, as well as to accept crypto payments and receive settlements in traditional fiat currencies.

More recent CLIC Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clic Technology – Caution Is Advised – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xhibit Corp: Management’s Shady Ties, Millions Of Shares Issued For Pennies And Absurd Valuation Suggest At Least 80% Downside For This $290M ‘Cloud’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2013 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx Is Worth About $135 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: The Deceleration Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why FedEx Shares Are Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 19.32% above currents $143.25 stock price. FedEx had 27 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 18. Raymond James maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 18. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of FDX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 31 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 49,065 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,181 shares. Reik And Limited Company owns 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,845 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Llc owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 751 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Smithfield Trust holds 0.02% or 1,286 shares in its portfolio. Mendel Money has 2.42% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lakewood Cap Limited Partnership reported 385,200 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Co Limited holds 0.01% or 8,649 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd reported 14,626 shares. Gfs Limited Liability has invested 2.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 1,814 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,085 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. Shares for $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.