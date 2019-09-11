Baxter Bros Trimmed By $352,000 Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Shorts at CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SH (CHGCF) Raised By 46.67%

Baxter Bros Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Baxter Bros Inc holds 8,000 shares with $1.41 million value, down from 10,000 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $59.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $198.01. About 77,154 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.30% above currents $198.01 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 12. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $517.62M for 28.78 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.