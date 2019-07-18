Baxter Bros Stake In Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Was Has Increased; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Value Rose While Hood River Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $22.80 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 160,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,178 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, down from 313,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $165.31. About 101,206 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 184,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, up from 187,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 10.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Settlement is the Latest in a String of Regulatory Matters for Wells Fargo; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 08/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Looks Further Under the Hood at Auto-Lending Issues; 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,067 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Horan Capital reported 555 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.25% or 255,145 shares. Global Invsts, California-based fund reported 12.49 million shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,857 shares. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd accumulated 2,412 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Heritage Investors holds 0.58% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 200,916 shares. Fidelity National Financial holds 1.6% or 210,000 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,297 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 48.98 million shares. Hudock Capital Ltd owns 19,674 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 93,770 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas invested in 440,523 shares or 0.61% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T by 12,318 shares to 259,284 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,277 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 84,667 shares to 290,356 shares, valued at $32.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) by 142,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA).