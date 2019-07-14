Baxter Bros Stake in Snap On Com (SNA) Decreased as Shares Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Its Ptc (PTC) Stake by $5.26 Million; Market Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 693,160 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc Com (SNA) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,277 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, down from 7,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $159.76. About 315,924 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc reported 1.33M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 35,592 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 5,046 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 855,203 shares. Broadview Advsr Limited Co holds 1.93% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 76,794 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 197,802 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 46,613 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 4,281 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 465,351 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 109,632 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 304,523 shares for 4.9% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 13,591 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 469,554 shares to 929,754 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71M for 126.49 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, up 3.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.11 per share. SNA’s profit will be $177.84M for 12.44 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.64% EPS growth.

