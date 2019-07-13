Baxter Bros Stake in Boeing (BA) Has Boosted by $2.97 Million as Stock Price Declined; Barton Investment Management Has Lowered American Tower (AMT) Stake by $540,765 as Stock Value Rose

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares to 87,777 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 652 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 43,914 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Incorporated holds 0.27% or 11,441 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finemark State Bank invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 102,476 shares. Neumann Capital Ltd owns 730 shares. Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 11,251 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 2,074 were accumulated by Bank Of The West. Choate Inv Advisors accumulated 4,199 shares. 22,860 are owned by Bridgewater Assocs Lp. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 39.94M shares. Brave Asset Management Inc invested in 4,281 shares. Moreover, Harvest Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,708 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Andra Ap reported 0.17% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability reported 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.41% or 656,664 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 10,666 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Raymond James Financial Serv Incorporated stated it has 105,468 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Lp reported 0.03% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 549,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Proshare Ltd Liability Company owns 151,302 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 1,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd reported 8,434 shares. Pitcairn Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,290 shares.