Baxter Bros Raised Boeing (BA) Stake By $998,816; Maple Capital Management Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 19.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 3,785 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 23,181 shares with $8.44M value, up from 19,396 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $212.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE

Baxter Bros Inc increased Boeing (BA) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baxter Bros Inc acquired 2,744 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Baxter Bros Inc holds 45,297 shares with $16.49M value, up from 42,553 last quarter. Boeing now has $212.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct)

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 15.24% above currents $377.03 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Baxter Bros Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway stake by 1 shares to 8 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,756 shares and now owns 86,021 shares. Visa (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,361 shares. Boston Research & stated it has 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shine Invest Advisory Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Signature Estate & Ltd Liability invested in 1,636 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3,816 are held by Perigon Wealth Management Limited Co. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S&T Natl Bank Pa invested in 0.26% or 3,240 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,062 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 1.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jacobs & Ca has invested 2.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baldwin Inv Management Lc has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

