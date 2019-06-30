Baxter Bros Raised Boeing (BA) Stake by $2.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Condor Capital Management Lifted Position

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares to 87,777 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,277 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Southwest Airlines Stock Dropped 12% in May – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs LP holds 149,257 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Group Incorporated owns 168,377 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust Comm invested in 8,952 shares. Apriem Advsr has 2,042 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 40,956 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 14,588 are owned by Paradigm Financial Advsrs Llc. Moreover, Fort Washington Oh has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 115,934 shares. Sterling Mngmt Lc invested in 29,299 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com holds 0.76% or 14,341 shares in its portfolio. 1,314 are held by Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,640 shares. Capital Int owns 7.12 million shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Rdl Financial Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 1,146 shares. Caxton Lp holds 0.1% or 1,724 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 464,069 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca holds 0.9% or 121,469 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In reported 17,570 shares. 880,171 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. 25,158 are held by Chemical Bancorp. Lmr Llp owns 31,270 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset owns 29,670 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Needham Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 15,000 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank & invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Founders Finance Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 23,025 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.25% or 1.29 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 25,148 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 111,295 shares.