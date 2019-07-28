Baxter Bros Position in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Share Value Declined While Alyeska Investment Group LP Boosted by $1.43 Million Its Stake

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.55B market cap company. The stock increased 10.45% or $118.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1250.41. About 4.81 million shares traded or 192.06% up from the average. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has risen 5.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 125.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 119,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 214,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 57,297 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.15 million shares to 721,590 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,869 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 130,826 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 132,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 9,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 41,481 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 7,091 shares. 28,500 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 16,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0% or 10,672 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 86,034 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 31,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 148,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 110,922 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 1.06% or 3,374 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc accumulated 4,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,464 shares. Amer Mngmt invested in 965 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc holds 2.37% or 8,654 shares. Enterprise Finance Services Corp holds 38 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nadler Gru reported 832 shares. Tanaka Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 176 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt invested in 14,780 shares. Cohen Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Mengis Cap Management invested 2.81% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Horrell Cap Incorporated has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ashford stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Grimes Co holds 3,863 shares. Hikari Power Ltd stated it has 3,900 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,002 shares, and cut its stake in Arris Int’l Ltd F.