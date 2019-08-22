Baxter Bros Position in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Has Boosted as Stock Rose; Ws Management Lllp Decreased Its Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stake as Share Value Rose

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 64,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 526,762 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 591,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 1.12M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice Pres, Corporate Commun and Elizabeth Windram to Vice Pres, Marketing; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue has ramped up its premium service to the West Coast; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Grows Again in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood with Start Date Set for New Grand Cayman Service; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE ENTERS ASR PACT WITH CITIBANK; 23/04/2018 – Inaugural JetBlue ‘Gateway Select’ Pilot Trainees One Step Closer to Becoming Commercial Pilots; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Ranging Between -3.0% and Fla; 20/03/2018 – OSHA: March 20 – Region 1 – U.S. Department of Labor Orders JetBlue to Reinstate and Pay Back Wages and Damages to Flight; 22/05/2018 – JetBlue’s Soar with Reading® Initiative Lands in San Francisco and Oakland This Summer; 15/05/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the Wolfe Research Transports Conference

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1189.78. About 526,323 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris Int’l Ltd F by 26,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,284 shares, and cut its stake in At&T.

