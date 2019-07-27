Baxter Bros Lowered Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $332,149 as Valuation Rose; Flowers Foods (FLO) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Decreased Stake by $2.23 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 106,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.75M, down from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 379,114 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 3.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Co holds 0.34% or 24,243 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Llc accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 49,875 shares. Aqr Capital Lc holds 429,328 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.02% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Signaturefd Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.45% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Texas Yale Corp invested in 20,636 shares. Lifeplan Finance reported 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 65,450 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,436 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 2.86% or 726,416 shares in its portfolio.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (Cl (NYSE:STZ) by 77,250 shares to 465,734 shares, valued at $81.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Cl B (BRKB) by 64,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowers Foods: Wrong Bake – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns and Other Bakery Foods Due to Plastic Pieces Found in Products – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.