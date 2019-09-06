Baxter Bros Lifted Its Holding in Boeing (BA) as Share Price Declined; General Electric (GE) Holding Held by Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 85.55M shares traded or 29.02% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris Int'l Ltd F by 26,505 shares to 96,284 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,277 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

