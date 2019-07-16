Baxter Bros Increased Its Boeing (BA) Position by $2.97 Million; Pointstate Capital LP Lowered T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 618,834 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 5.24 million shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 21,466 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 3,590 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al accumulated 17,823 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.73 million shares. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 10,285 shares. Moreover, Newbrook Capital Advsrs Lp has 6.94% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.24M shares. 14,680 were accumulated by Field And Main Bancorp. Coastline Co owns 4,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 13,203 shares. Washington Trust National Bank owns 136 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc reported 8,943 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0.02% or 97,383 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 20.23 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 257,727 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $61.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 98,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T by 12,318 shares to 259,284 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,002 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.5% or 11.04M shares in its portfolio. Lynch & Assoc In holds 20,941 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. 7,445 were reported by First Foundation Advsr. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,518 shares. First Personal Service reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 23,587 are owned by Bankshares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 41,905 shares. Cap Ltd Ca has 9,018 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York, New York-based fund reported 897 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc has 0.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,410 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Invest Counsel Inc holds 2,060 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.