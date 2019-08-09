Baxter Bros Holds Position in Boeing (BA); Birinyi Associates Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $335.1. About 1.28M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 5.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,739 shares to 38,975 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T by 12,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,284 shares, and cut its stake in Arris Int’l Ltd F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulate Inc stated it has 902 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Provise Group Ltd Liability stated it has 4,043 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Field & Main State Bank has 1.91% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zacks Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc owns 42,460 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Churchill has 1.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 160,747 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn accumulated 38,336 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Macroview Invest Ltd Liability Co has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Com has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Optimum Inv invested 1.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westpac Corp reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Oak Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.51% or 2,149 shares. Cap Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advsr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Security Natl Tru has 0.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,950 shares to 48,450 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,250 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement owns 9.72 million shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 2.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgar Lomax Va has invested 5.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aviva Public Ltd reported 2.00M shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 33,855 were reported by Sfmg Limited Liability Company. Cortland Incorporated Mo reported 11,061 shares. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates has invested 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montecito Bancorporation Trust invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Trustco Fincl Bank N Y holds 59,072 shares or 5.37% of its portfolio. Lynch Associates In accumulated 111,387 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,500 shares. First Business Fin Service Inc owns 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,076 shares.

