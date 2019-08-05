Baxter Bros Holding In Boeing (BA) Was Lifted; West Family Investments Holds Position in Thl Cr (TCRD)

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $331.14. About 5.36 million shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 64,268 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Management Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 24,200 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 33,467 shares. Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.12% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Stephens Ar reported 23,850 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh holds 394,160 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp owns 103,401 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) or 4,076 shares. Fiera, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.02% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Private Advisor Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 21,000 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Com reported 100,000 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 150,255 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. Nelson Jane Musser bought $24,590 worth of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares reported 10,719 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 74,570 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Lc owns 2,383 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Advent Management De has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northern Tru Corp owns 6.08M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 2,367 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 4.26 million shares. 15,569 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Lc Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 4,295 shares. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 100,553 shares. Cyrus Cap Prtnrs LP holds 0.23% or 5,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 63,309 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.29% or 9,110 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.26% or 1,198 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T by 12,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,284 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA).