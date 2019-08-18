Baxter Bros Holding in Boeing (BA) Has Increased by $2.97 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Share Value Were Volatile, Tortoise Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 93,332 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,739 shares to 38,975 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,002 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The 8% Income Portfolio: High Income With Lower Volatility (And Market-Beating Returns) – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BBN: An Interesting Fixed Income Closed-End Fund For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Build America Bond Trust declares $0.1118 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BBN: How Things Change So Quickly – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.