Baxter Bros Has Upped Its Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Position by $430,491 as Share Value Rose; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Valuation Rose, Bares Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.98 Million Its Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 139,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 129,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $38.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1151.29. About 1.69 million shares traded or 11.30% up from the average. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,777 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Baxter Bros owns 8,654 shares. Grimes Com reported 3,863 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd has invested 0.48% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Horrell Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Cullinan Associates Incorporated has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). 965 were accumulated by Amer Mngmt Com. Mengis Management Inc reported 4,292 shares. Tanaka Cap invested in 176 shares. Grand Jean Cap Inc owns 7.06% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 14,780 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 3,374 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Ashford Mngmt Inc owns 318 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. M Kraus And Com stated it has 5,011 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. 832 are held by Nadler Fincl Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 44 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Da Davidson holds 1,114 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate reported 4,500 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 201 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 8,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 7,152 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Us Savings Bank De stated it has 84,380 shares. Cornerstone has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 413,961 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 0.07% or 5,861 shares. 18,124 are held by Stifel Financial Corp. Fiduciary Tru Company invested in 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,198 were reported by M&T Bancshares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares to 4.46 million shares, valued at $286.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 510,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.16M shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.