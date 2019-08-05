Baxter Bros Has Trimmed Snap On Com (SNA) Holding by $312,000 as Stock Price Declined; Holder Davis R M Has Upped Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 7,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 207,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01 million, up from 200,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 4.89 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc Com (SNA) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 5,277 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, down from 7,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $147.29. About 145,415 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,468 shares to 145,349 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.

