Baxter Bros Has Trimmed Its Sysco (SYY) Stake by $594,264; Fil LTD Position in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Boosted by $60.90 Million

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 532.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.56 million, up from 254,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 747,131 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 60,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.42. About 1.41 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 35,585 shares to 251,930 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 48,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Incorporated reported 72,310 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 46,405 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com has 547,542 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Lc reported 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cibc World invested in 406,529 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mathes stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Private Advisor Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 39,157 shares. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 514,420 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Raymond James Service Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Brookstone Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,173 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,573 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 3.12M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

